Russia, South Africa have good outlook for diversified cooperation — Lavrov

JOHANNESBURG /South Africa/, August 24. /TASS/. Russia and South Africa have a good outlook for cooperation in various areas, including economic and military-technical cooperation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has told the media.

He is certain that relations between Moscow and Pretoria are "excellent and on the rise."

Lavrov recalled that South African President Cyril Ramaphosa had visited Russia twice this year.

"On both occasions, bilateral talks [with Russian President Vladimir Putin] took place. They were frank, useful and keynoted by trust. The presidents identified - and will keep doing so - ways of further developing our relations in all areas and in the economy, investment, high technology, science, education, sports and military-technical cooperation," Lavrov said.

He emphasized that Moscow appreciated the strong memories all leading politicians in South Africa retained about the role of the Soviet Union in the fight against Apartheid.

"We have a very solid historical and political foundation. On this basis we are now paying ever more attention to the areas of material cooperation that I have mentioned. We have very good prospects. I have no doubts about this," Lavrov said.