DONETSK, August 24. /TASS/. Russian artillery fire eliminated a convoy of Ukrainian troops near the locality of Orekhovo in the Zaporozhye Region last night, Dmitry Rogozin, who heads "The Tsar’s Wolves", a team of military experts, told TASS.

The team took part in the operation.

"Last night, a regiment [of the Russian Armed Forces] <…> and the 3rd volunteer detachment ‘Bars’ of The Tsar’s Wolves’ team burned a convoy of Ukrainian troops near Orekhovo," Rogozin reported.

The moving convoy was detected with the use of objective control means. The initial cannon artillery strike was followed by fire from the Uragan multiple launch rocket system. The strike caused detonation of ammunition, and all the equipment, including Western-made pieces, was destroyed. "At least seven [weapons] overall. The convoy was dispersed. The enemy is evacuating the surviving servicemen," Rogozin specified.