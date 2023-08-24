Unlawful US presence causes destabilization in Syria — Russia’s UN mission

UNITED NATIONS, August 24. /TASS/. The unlawful US military presence in Syria is among the main destabilizing factors for the situation in the republic, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky has said.

"Progress at the political track of the Syrian settlement is particularly needed now because the situation on the ground remains consistently tense. The major security threats to Syria and the entire region continue to be related to persistent large-scale hotbeds of terrorism," he told a UN Security Council briefing on political situation in Syria on Wednesday. "On August 10, in the east of the country (Deir ez-Zor Governorate), ISIL [the Islamic State terrorist group, outlawed in Russia] terrorists attacked a bus carrying Syrian soldiers. The attack killed and injured several dozens of people. We strongly condemn this act of terrorism and express our solidarity with the leadership and the people of the Syrian Arab Republic in their fight against terrorism."

In his words, terrorist threats to Syrians emanate from areas that are not controlled by the government.

"At the same time, one of the main factors of destabilization is the illegal military presence of the United States in cross-Euphrates area, as well as around Al-Tanf in the southeast of the country, where active recruitment and training of fighters for various terrorist groups, including ISIL, is underway," the Russian deputy envoy continued. "Against this backdrop, western states' ‘flirting’ with terrorist elements and attempts to use them for own geopolitical gains does not stand up to any scrutiny."

"Washington's policy aimed at maintaining a de facto occupation of vast areas in the northeast of Syria, which are rich in oil, gas, and agricultural resources, as well as ongoing illegitimate sanctions pressure on Damascus leads to a further deterioration of the social and economic situation and contributes to mobilizing the extremist clandestine network in Syria," Polyansky added.

According to him, Russia continues to "stand in solidarity with the legitimate demands of the Syrian authorities for the withdrawal of all military contingents that are illegally located on the territory of the country."

"Sustainable stabilization in the Syrian Arab Republic can be achieved only through ending the foreign military presence that violates sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country, and also through the unconditional cessation of regular air strikes by the Israeli air force, the most recent of which hit the suburbs of Damascus on the eve of today's meeting. This was the 22nd attack since the beginning of the current year," the diplomat said.

He added that such steps that infringe on the sovereignty of Syria and neighboring Arab countries, as well as the lack of proper response to that from UN leadership "cause our deep regret and condemnation.".