Lavrov arrives at BRICS Summit in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG /South Africa/, August 22. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in the South African city of Johannesburg, where he will personally represent Russia at the BRICS Summit, a TASS correspondent reported.

As during his visit to Pretoria in January, the Russian diplomat's plane landed at the South African Air Force base in Waterkloof.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will fully participate in the summit via videoconference. Among other things, the Russian leader will inform the participants about the priorities of the Russian presidency of the association in 2024.

The BRICS Summit will be held on August 22-24 in Johannesburg and will be the largest gathering of heads of state and government of the Global South in recent years. The leaders of 54 African countries have been invited. According to the Kremlin press service, the final agreements will be enshrined in the Johannesburg Declaration of the XV BRICS Summit.