SIMFEROPOL, August 21. /TASS/. About 600,000 people in the Kherson Region plan to take part in the September elections, regional election commission chairperson Marina Zakharova told TASS.

"The number of ballots was decided based on voter lists. We have almost 600,000 voters, including those who plan to vote at extraterritorial polling stations," she said.

Russia’s Unified Election Day falls on September 10 this year. The Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), as well as the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, will take part in the nationwide voting for the first time since joining the Russian Federation.