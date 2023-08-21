{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
About 600,000 residents in Kherson Region plan to vote in elections

This number also includes those who intend to vote in extraterritorial polling stations, said Marina Zakharova, chairperson of the regional electoral committee

SIMFEROPOL, August 21. /TASS/. About 600,000 people in the Kherson Region plan to take part in the September elections, regional election commission chairperson Marina Zakharova told TASS.

"The number of ballots was decided based on voter lists. We have almost 600,000 voters, including those who plan to vote at extraterritorial polling stations," she said.

Russia’s Unified Election Day falls on September 10 this year. The Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), as well as the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, will take part in the nationwide voting for the first time since joining the Russian Federation.

Russia insists UN document on IT technologies include anti-terrorist, anti-Nazi provisions
Deputy Head of the Russian delegation Dmitry Bukin noted that the document submitted for consideration by its participants requires significant revision
Russia should wipe out nationalist regime in Kiev — Medvedev
The politician emphasized that "the defeat of the West on the Ukrainian track is inevitable"
Denmark to green-light Ukraine’s use of F-16s but only on own territory — Defense Ministry
"It is important that they will be used for self-defense in Ukraine. The idea is so that the planes are not used for an attack on Russia," Jakob Ellemann-Jensen said
Ukrainian army lacks strength for frontal breakthrough of Russia's defensive line — expert
According to researcher in the Center for Russian Studies at East China Normal University in Shanghai Cui Heng, the Ukrainian conflict has entered a stage where Moscow and Kiev are both seeking to stall the conflict "in the hope of exhausting the other"
Denmark to supply 19 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine
The first six reaching Ukraine before the end of 2023
South Korean president says DPRK could use nuclear weapons to reach military goals
Yoon Suk Yeol stressed that South Korea would bolster trilateral cooperation with the US and Japan amid the growing threat from the DPRK
Trump says will skip presidential debates on August 23
The former head of the United States noted that he made such a decision in connection with the results of a poll by the CBS television channel, in which 62% of respondents would choose him as a candidate for the presidency
NATO chief admits peace talks stalled because of Kiev — Russian senator
Konstantin Kosachev stressed that this admission by the NATO chief is extremely important because previously he and other Western leaders had claimed that the talks were impossible due to Moscow’s position
Orban, Erdogan see that Russia’s demands are to be met to reach peace in Ukraine — expert
According to the head of the Hungarian Peace Circle, Endre Shimo, Hungary and Turkey agree that Russia cannot be defeated in Ukraine and that the sanctions have not justified the hopes of the West
Russian forces strike Ukrainian assault teams in Krasny Liman area
The head of the press center of the "Center" group, Alexander Savchuk, said that as a result of the loss of the enemy, more than 30 militants amounted to
Abnormal situation occurs during transfer of Luna-25 probe to pre-landing orbit
At present specialists of the command and control team are analyzing the situation
Russian forces thwart Kiev’s attempts to bring reserves to Kupyansk area, says official
The Ukrainian military is sustaining heavy losses and "has no personnel to replenish troops," Vitaly Ganchev said
Germany’s top finance official proposes $5.45 bln annual military aid for Ukraine
Christian Lindner said that Berlin has already provided support to Kyiv in the amount of €22 billion
Russian recon officers, assault team seize Ukrainian stronghold near Krasny Liman
The combat mission was carried out by an assault group with the support of T-90 tanks and BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicles
Authorities say loud sound in Rostov due to transition of aircraft to supersonic speed
Rostov Region Governor Vasily Golubev urged everyone to remain calm
New Astarta sniper rifle presented at the Army 2023 Forum
Astarta’s tactical and technical characteristics are superior to those of the 12.7-millimeter OSV-96 sniper rifle
US unwillingness to end Ukraine conflict behind talk of Zelensky’s ‘formula’ — Lavrov
"The problem, however, is that the US has no intention of ending the conflict," he said
Press review: BRICS summit to push back on West’s bullying diktat and Army-2023 highlights
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, August 21st
Iranian delegation arrives in Moscow for discussion of cooperation between ground forces
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the sides discussed issues of military cooperation and interaction, aimed at the implementation of projects to improve the combat readiness of both countries’ armed forces
Russian forces repel five attacks by Ukrainian army’s strategic reserve in Zaporozhye area
Russian air defense forces shot down a Ukrainian Su-25 ground attack plane in the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past day, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported
Erdogan-Putin meeting in Turkey unlikely, source in Ankara says
It is also noted that there is no certainty about the plans to hold talks between the leaders at the moment; the Turkish presidential administration promises to "inform the media as soon as there are details"
Niger rebels’ position closes door to settlement talks — ECOWAS
Earlier, head of Niger’s National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland Abdourahmane Tchiani slammed the ECOWAS sanctions as "illegal, inhumane, and geared to divide Niger and its people"
Russian embassy in US blames Washington for trying to manage epidemics
Under the guise of monitoring diseases, Washington is scattering its illegal laboratories across the world, brazenly and with impunity; establishing numerous facilities of this kind along Russia’s borders, the Russian Embassy in Washington said in a statement
F-16 jet deliveries to Kiev point to West's intention to prolong conflict — DPR head
Earlier, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky announced a "breakthrough agreement" with the Netherlands on the delivery of 42 F-16 fighter jets to Kiev
Ukrainian forces try to attack Russian flanks near Artyomovsk — military expert
Yan Gagin noted that the fighting in this part of the front is intense and the situation remains difficult
West will have to support Ukraine for years, says German chancellor
Olaf Scholz recalled that Germany is second after the United States in terms of military assistance to Ukraine
Russia heard no reaction from int’l organizations on journalist Dugina’s death – MFA
The official representative of the department, Maria Zakharova, said that "hypocrisy prevails in the activities of Western structures, the division into good and bad, their own and others' journalists"
Transfer of Gripen jets to Ukraine would need to be authorized by US — Zelensky’s office
"It is always a process, and we are actually in the middle of this process," Andrey Sibiga, a deputy head at the Ukrainian president's office, said
Russian plane dangerously approached by coalition’s fighter jet in southern Syria
According to the deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria Vadim Kulit, Russian pilots demonstrated high professionalism and took timely measures to prevent a collision
Russian forces destroy three Ukrainian assault groups in Zaporozhye area — regional head
It is also reported that Russian forces destroyed over 130 Ukrainian troops in the Zaporozhye direction over the past day
Russia sees nuclear weapons as only possible response to some threats — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister noted that the development of the situation around Ukraine confirms the validity of Russia's concerns in this area
Moscow urges Ukrainian troops to turn arms against Kiev junta or capitulate — diplomat
Maria Zakharova reiterated that Russia’s Investigative Committee is probing all instances of Ukrainian militants shelling Russian regions as well as their other criminal acts
Kiev’s newly built host airfields for F-16s to be wiped out before paint dries — experts
It is noted that the Russian Armed Forces will wait until the construction work reaches a certain point and then carry out strikes to destroy what has been built
Deliveries of Danish F-16 jets to Ukraine lead to escalation of conflict — Russian envoy
According to Vladimir Barbin, this action "pushes Ukraine into the abyss and condemns its people to new sacrifices"
Crashed Luna-25 lunar probe’s thrusters operated longer than required — Roscosmos chief
It is noted that the thruster shutdown did not occur normally in accordance with the cyclogram but under a time cutoff and it operated for 127 seconds instead of 84
Lavrov says BRICS launched expansion process for building more just polycentric world
Russia highly appreciates the efforts of the South African Chairmanship, including the intensified work to improve the entire constellation of BRICS mechanisms to deepen BRICS dialogue with other countries, the top Russian diplomat noted
Putin to take part in 15th BRICS summit on August 22-24 via video link — Kremlin
According to the press service, the head of state will inform the summit participants about the priorities of Russia’s presidency in BRICS, which will begin in 2024
F-16 supplies to Ukraine cannot change course of special military operation — expert
It is reported that although it is still possible to put the fighter jets in the air and even try to conduct some air battles with them or use them for air strikes, they are not the kind of military armada that can change the situation in the airspace of the special military operation zone anyway
Situation in Kleshcheyevka area remains tense, DPR head says
It is reported that the enemy suffered significant losses - intelligence data speak of the destruction of several armored vehicles, several firing positions and at least two dozen Ukrainian servicemen
Almost 50 jets fail to land in Moscow, redirected to other airports, says aviation agency
The flights have been redirected to Nizhny Novgorod, Kazan and St. Petersburg
New European security architecture impossible without Russia — Austrian foreign minister
"Whatever happens, Russia will remain our largest neighbor geographically, will remain the leader in the number of nuclear warheads," Alexander Schallenberg said
BRICS leaders may discuss increasing use of local currencies in trade settlements — FT
However, the newspaper said, the idea of establishing a common currency or rejecting the dollar as such is not being discussed
Ukrainian Defense Ministry complains airborne brigade hit because of media reports
Anna Malyar pointed out that publication of information about relocation of Ukrainian forces, which was not openly published by the General Staff or the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, is a criminal offense that carries imprisonment of between five and eight years
Russia’s MFA slams Estonia’s plans to restrict Russians’ right to vote in local elections
"Since the relevant bill was put forward by Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas’ party, it is likely to be pushed through parliament," Maria Zakharova noted
First Magistr-SV air defense systems were delivered to armed forces — source
The system has been developed by the Rubin Research and Production Enterprise, which is part of the Ruselectronics Group (which is part of the state corporation Rostec)
Military intervention in Niger to destabilize situation in Africa — Erdogan
According to the Turkish leader, Ankara may play an important role in settling the conflict in Niger and talks on this matter are being held by the foreign ministry
China launches Gaofen-12-04 remote sensing satellite
The satellite was launched into orbit by a CZ-4C at 1:45 Beijing time on Monday from the Jiuquan Space Center in northern China
Explosions go off in three Dutch cities
It is reported that the explosions damaged a shoe store in the town of Vlaardingen, two houses in Amsterdam, and a house and a car in The Hague
Preliminary data shows Luna-25 lunar probe collided with Moon’s surface – Roscosmos
Automatic station "Luna-25" ceased to exist, noted in the state corporation
Russian troops seize three Ukrainian army’s strongholds near Avdeyevka, says DPR head
It is noted that Russian troops continue offensive operations in that area
Ukraine hopes to receive 128 fighter jets from West
It is noted that these aircraft should be deployed at various airfields across the country to ensure quick response to threats
