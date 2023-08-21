Ukrainian forces shelled Donetsk 5 times in 20 minutes

DONETSK, August 21. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces shelled Donetsk five times in 20 minutes, firing a total of 16 munitions, the DPR mission to the Joint Coordination and Control Center (JCCC) on Ukrainian war crimes reported.

According to the mission’s Telegram channel, between 12:45 and 13:05 Moscow time, Ukrainian forces fired 16 NATO-caliber munitions at Kiyevsky, Kirovsky and Petrovsky districts of Donetsk.

Overall, since midnight, Ukrainian forces shelled DPR territory 18 times, firing over 50 shells.