Lavrov, Kazakh envoy discuss interaction on international stage

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Moscow Dauren Abaev have discussed interaction on the international stage in the context of an eventful schedule of joint high-and top-level events.

"During the conversation, [the sides] discussed the most pertinent issues of the bilateral agenda and interaction on the international stage in the context of an eventful schedule of joint high-and top-level events," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The diplomatic agency noted that a joint intention was confirmed to further bolster Russian-Kazakh ties, developing in the spirit of strategic partnership and alliance.