Astana expects Putin to visit Kazakhstan in fall, Kazakh embassy says

ASTANA, August 18. /TASS/. Astana expects that Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Kazakhstan in the fall for a Russian-Kazakh forum, the Kazakh embassy in Moscow said in a statement following a meeting between Ambassador Dauren Abaev and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"The parties discussed the current state of and the prospects for Kazakh-Russian cooperation and interaction within integration institutions, as well as pressing regional and international issues. Dauren Abaev pointed out that trust-based, honest and intense dialogue between the two countries’ leaders was a vivid example of the strategic nature of cooperation. In this regard, great importance is being placed on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s official visit to Kazakhstan for the Kazakhstan-Russia Interregional Cooperation Forum, which is scheduled for the fall," the statement reads.

The embassy added that the parties had touched upon the schedule of the upcoming activities organized by the foreign ministry.