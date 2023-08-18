Ukrainians being shamelessly used as cheap tool, Russian diplomat says

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Polish President Andrzej Duda's words about the price of fighting Russia for the West should make the Ukrainian people realize that they are being shamelessly used as a cheap tool, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

The diplomat pointed to Duda's words in an interview with the Washington Post that "right now, Russian imperialism can be stopped cheaply, because American soldiers are not dying."

"All this shows that neither the puppet regime in Kiev nor its Western masters value the lives and fates of millions of Ukrainian citizens. <...> We hope that such revelations will help the people of Ukraine to finally realize that they are being shamelessly used as a cheap tool for the implementation of the West's globalist plans."

Zakharova pointed out that Western private capital is actively "filling its wallets with the Ukrainian conflict." Thus, she stressed, according to the media, the British military group ВАЕ Systems received orders for 21 billion pounds sterling in the last six months of 2023.

Also, according to the diplomat, the new equipment will replace the obsolete samples sent to Ukraine, which were subject to disposal. "Recently it became known that the German defense corporation Rheinmetall bought 50 Leopard 1 tanks from the Belgian company OIP Land Systems, which were awaiting disposal." Now they plan to repair them and send them to Kiev," Zakharova stressed.