Russia supports accounting for interests of all nations in global decision-making — Lavrov

KAZAN, August 18. /TASS/. Russia advocates for taking each country's voice into consideration in the process of making globally significant decisions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated in an address to participants of the 6th Global Young Diplomats Forum, which was read by Konstantin Kolpakov, chairman of the Council of Young Diplomats.

"Russia consistently advocates for the consideration of every country's voice in making globally significant decisions. Russian diplomacy is open to the closest interaction with all those who, like us, share the values of equality, mutual respect, and non-interference in the internal affairs" of sovereign nations," the top diplomat noted.

Lavrov also pointed out that the Global Young Diplomats Forum presents an excellent opportunity for foreign policy specialists, representatives of government bodies, and the expert community to engage in informal exchanges of views on key issues in current international affairs. "In today's turbulent geopolitical environment, such an intellectual effort aimed at expanding the space for mutual understanding is particularly valuable. I would like to note that the World Festival of Youth will take place in Sochi in March 2024, which is intended to become another major event on the global agenda," the Russian foreign minister added.

In addition, Lavrov highlighted the relevance of the current forum's theme - "Diplomacy in a New Multipolar World." "The formation of a polycentric world order is a lengthy process, and it is primarily related to the democratization of interstate relations, which should be based on universally recognized norms of international law and take into account the cultural and civilizational diversity of the world," noted Lavrov.

"I hope that your forum will also contribute to finding answers to pressing questions. I wish you all fruitful discussions," the foreign minister summarized.