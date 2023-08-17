Singapore's new envoy to Moscow presents copies of credentials to senior Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin received Singapore's new ambassador to Moscow Mark Neo, who presented him with copies of his credentials.

The ministry added that during the conversation the two diplomats discussed topical issues of Russian-Singaporean cooperation in various spheres.