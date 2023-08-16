Russia doing its best to normalize relations between Azerbaijan, Armenia — UN mission

UNITED NATIONS, August 17. /TASS/. Russia is making every effort to normalize relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia and improve the humanitarian situation in region, Dmitry Polyansky, Russia’s deputy envoy to the UN said at a UN Security Council meeting.

"Now more than ever, there’s demand for steps on the ground aimed at a prompt de-escalation of the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh, including the unblocking of the Lachin corridor and the use of other humanitarian routes. The Russian Federation, supported by both sides, is doing its utmost to resolve the current crisis situation as soon as possible, as well as to help the normalization of relations between our friends Azerbaijan and Armenia as a whole," the diplomat said.