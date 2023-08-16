Restrictions on humanitarian supplies to Yemen unacceptable — Russia’s UN mission

UNITED NATIONS, August 16. /TASS/. Restrictive measures on Yemen should be used to promote a peace settlement, and not to stir up political turbulence in the region, Dmitry Polyansky, Russia's first deputy permanent representative to the UN, has said.

"The humanitarian situation in that country remains grave. Two-thirds of its population - 21 million people - require humanitarian assistance, and 3.2 million are experiencing food shortages," Polyansky said, speaking at a meeting of the UN Security Council.

"The Yemeni people are entitled to unimpeded access to food, medicines and other essentials in the whole of the country’s territory regardless of where their home is. Restrictions on the supply of humanitarian aid, as well as obstacles to the work of humanitarian personnel are unacceptable," he emphasized.

Russia has consistently opposed loose interpretation of the UN Security Council sanctions resolutions on Yemen, Polyansky noted.

He drew attention to the fact that such restrictions could be used only "to promote a peace settlement and not to stir up political turbulence in the region."

"Certain foreign naval presences unfairly manipulate with the UN Security Council decisions in carrying out inspections of ships in the nearby waters," Polyansky stated.