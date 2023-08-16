Russian army destroys 4 Ukrainian boats, landing party in Kherson Region

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. A howitzer battalion and drones of the Russian group of forces Dnepr have destroyed Ukraine’s four speedboats and a landing party of up to 20 soldiers near an island in Kherson Region, the group’s spokesman Roman Kodryan has said.

Unmanned aerial vehicles spotted a group of fast-moving light-engine watercraft with a landing force and ammunition on board south of the island Melky, he said.

A howitzer battalion and operators of attack drones hit the identified targets, destroying 4 fast-moving watercraft and up to 20 Ukrainian military servicemen, the officer said.