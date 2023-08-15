Russia’s Putin extends greetings to South Korean leader on National Liberation Day holiday

SEOUL, August 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated his South Korean counterpart, Yoon Suk Yeol, with the National Liberation Day holiday on Tuesday.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in turn sent a congratulatory message to South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin, the Russian embassy in Seoul told TASS.

"In accordance with the established tradition, the Russian side has sent greetings to [South Korea’s] leader and foreign minister," the embassy said.

In June, the South Korean leader congratulated Putin on Russia Day.

North Korea’s KCNA news agency reported that Putin and Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) leader Kim Jong Un exchanged messages of greetings on the 78th anniversary of North Korea’s liberation from Japanese colonial rule.

August 15 marks the anniversary of the entire Korean Peninsula’s liberation from 35 years of Japanese colonial rule. It is a public holiday in both the Republic of Korea and the DPRK. The day also marks the occasion of Japan’s surrender in World War II and is known as a day for commemorating the end of the war.