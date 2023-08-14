Ukrainian subversive teams less active in Kharkov Region of late, says official

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance teams have been seen in the Russia-controlled area of the Kharkov Region less frequently of late, the head of the region’s military-civilian administration, Vitaly Ganchev, said on Monday.

"As for the activities of sabotage and reconnaissance teams, they have dropped in quantity and quality, because [Ukraine’s armed forces] sustain losses at every counterattack. I think they are simply having difficulty forming a large number of subversive groups. Therefore, they have been attacking from a distance only, using cluster munitions; our localities constantly come under attack," the official told Rossiya-24 television.

According to Ganchev, cluster munitions have been used against numerous localities in the Kharkov Region on a daily basis. "People have come to realize that they’d better leave their homes or descend to the basements <...>. This [shelling] has been taking place early in the morning <...>, at around 9-10 a.m.," he added.