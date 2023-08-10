One person killed, one badly wounded when Kiev troops shell Novaya Kakhovka

GENICHESK, August 10./TASS/. A civilian was killed when Ukrainian troops shelled the city of Novaya Kakhovka, Kherson Region, and one more was seriously injured, the region’s emergency response center told journalists.

"One civilian was killed as a result of shelling, and one more was badly wounded in the head, stomach and arm," the center said, adding that the ambulance could not approach the scene because of continued shelling.

Novaya Kakhovka is located on the left bank of the Dnieper River, in a 15-kilometer zone from the line of contact in the Kherson Region. The town is daily shelled by Ukrainian troops.