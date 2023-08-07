Routes through DPR, traffic flow unaffected by Ukrainian strikes on bridges — acting head

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. Ukrainian strikes on the Chongar Bridge and the highway bridge over the Tonky Strait on Sunday did not affect the safety of the land route traversing the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), and there are no traffic jams at the moment, Acting DPR Head Denis Pushilin said.

"At the moment there are no lines, the situation is fully under control. It’s safe to travel through the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic via the land corridor," he said during a Rossiya-24 TV broadcast.

Pushilin pointed out that the regional authorities and volunteer organizations have taken proactive measures to prevent overcrowding and lines.

Earlier, Kherson Region Acting Governor Vladimir Saldo reported that Ukrainian forces had attacked the highway bridge over the Tonky Strait and the Chongar Bridge. According to him, UK-made Storm Shadow cruise missiles were used in the attack on the Chongar Bridge. According to the latest information, one civilian was injured as a result of the shelling. There was a fire on a gas pipeline, leaving more than 20,000 people without gas supply.

The regional Crimean Transport Ministry reported that operations at the Dzhankoy checkpoint, located on the road leading through the Chongar Bridge, have been suspended.