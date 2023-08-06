NEW YORK, August 6. /TASS/. There are no grounds for any agreement with Kiev on settling the conflict in Ukraine, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with The New York Times.

"There are currently no grounds for an agreement. We will continue the operation for the foreseeable future," he said.

Russia’s authorities have repeatedly said that they are ready for talks with Ukraine, however, as Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted, the major stumbling bloc on a path to talks is Ukrainian President Vladimir Zlensky’s decree of September 30, 2022 banning any talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as Zelensky’s initiatives, including hid demand that Russian troops be withdrawn from the new Russian regions. On February 9, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow saw no willingness of the Ukrainian side to begin serious settlement talks.