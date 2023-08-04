Russia to work with any president elected in US — envoy in London

NEW YORK, August 5. /TASS/. Moscow intends to work with the future US president elected in 2024 and hopes that the elected American head of state will lead the country in the right direction, Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrey Kelin said in an interview with CNN International.

Replying to a question about new accusations against ex-US President Donald Trump and Russia’s reaction to them, the envoy said: "We are going to work with the president that will be elected in the United States."

"Of course, we do follow what is going on," he said. "I hope that it will not turn into such a turmoil that was at last elections," the ambassador added pointing out that the election should be valid and the person elected should guide the country in the right direction.