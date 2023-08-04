Sochi authorities to bolster security after Ukrainian drone attack on Novorossiysk

SOCHI, August 4. /TASS/. The authorities of the Black Sea resort city of Sochi will take additional measures to bolster protection of coastal waters and infrastructure after an attack by Ukrainian seaborne drones on Novorossiysk, Sochi Head Aleksey Kopaigorodsky said on his Telegram channel on Friday.

"At a meeting with the heads of defense, security and law-enforcement agencies, we discussed a set of additional measures to enhance protection of the Sochi water area and coastal infrastructure. An inter-agency task force is improving protective measures, taking into account the experience of other Black Sea port cities. We are enhancing the sea port’s security perimeter," he said.

The Sochi authorities will pay special attention to the port’s berths where over 2,500 small-size vessels are currently registered. The Black Sea resort city will also boost the number of Kupol CCTVs integrated into the Safe City security system, Kopaigorodsky said.

"We are taking all measures for the security of our residents and guests. Now over 200,000 tourists are simultaneously on vacation in Sochi. We are providing comfortable leisure-time for everyone," he added.

As Russia’s Defense Ministry reported earlier on Friday, Russian naval ships destroyed two Ukrainian seaborne drones, which attempted to attack the Novorossiysk naval base at night.

On its part, the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) informed that its infrastructure sustained no damage in the Ukrainian drone attack and crude oil shipment to moored tankers proceeded as normal while a temporary ban on ship movement was introduced at the port of Novorossiysk.