Ukrainian forces attack Berdyansk with five drones, all shot down — operational services

MELITOPOL, August 4. /TASS/. The Russian air defense systems early on Friday morning repelled an attack of five Ukrainian drones on the Zaporozhye Region’s Berdyansk, all the vehicles were shot down, the regional operational services told reporters.

"Around 01:00 a.m. (coincides with Moscow time - TASS), Berdyansk was attacked by five enemy drones. All vehicles were shot down by the Russian air defense systems. There were no casualties, injuries or damage," the source said.

Earlier on Friday, Acting Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said that Russian air defenses had shot down a strike-type drone over Berdyansk and over the waters of the Sea of Azov near the town when "the enemy again tried to hit civilian infrastructure at night." He pointed out that Ukrainian units shelled populated areas of the Zaporozhye Region 65 times during the day.