DONETSK, August 3. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army has amassed forces near the settlement of Staromayorskoye, Yan Gagin, advisor to Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Acting Head Denis Pushilin, told TASS.

"They have amassed significant forces near Staromayoskoe and keep trying to retake the settlement, hitting our mines and coming under artillery strikes. The settlement has become a kind of trap for them, where [we] are reducing their numbers," Gagin said.

He pointed out that the Ukrainian army was suffering huge troop losses in battles near Staromayorskoye.

Russian forces took control of the Staromayorskoye settlement, located in the Vremevka bulge, in the spring of 2022. Its population stood at about 1,000 before the start of military activities. Fighting has intensified in the area in the past few weeks.