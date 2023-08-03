Eurasian solidarity neutralizes Western aggressive policy, says CIS chief

MINSK, August 3. /TASS/. Eurasian solidarity neutralizes the aggressive policy of the West, CIS Secretary General Sergey Lebedev told reporters.

"We see that Eurasian solidarity - I mean the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), BRICS - essentially neutralizes the aggressive policy of the collective West, which is conducted both against the CIS countries and, unfortunately, against African and Asian countries," the BelTA agency quoted Lebedev as saying.

Commenting on the upcoming meetings of the CIS Foreign Ministers Council and the CIS Heads of State Council, which will be held in Bishkek in October, Lebedev pointed out that the CIS has established good contacts with the SCO. "We have now established good contacts with the SCO. As [CIS] Secretary General, I meet regularly with SCO Secretary General Zhang Ming," Lebedev said, "On September 27, my next meeting with Zhang Ming will take place in Beijing, and he has also been invited to the meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council in Bishkek on October 13."