Putin to bestow state awards, meet with government members on Wednesday

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate in the ceremony to bestow state awards for achievements in various areas and hold a meeting with members of the Russian government.

According to the Kremlin press service, the award ceremony will be held in the St Catherine Hall in the Grand Kremlin Palace. During the ceremony, held on the Day of Airborne Forces, servicemen participating in the special operation will be decorated for their courage and heroism. Apart from that, other Russian citizens will be honored for their achievements in education and science, medicine and healthcare, culture, agriculture and industrial production.

Among other events on the president’s working schedule will be a meeting with members of the Russian government. The president will participate in it via a video linkup. The main topic for discussion will be the development of crossing points on the country’s state border.

Reports will be made by Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev, acting head of the Federal Customs Service Ruslan Davydov and FSB First Deputy Director and Head of the FSB Border Guard Service Vladimir Kulishov.