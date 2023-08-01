US starts its UNSC chairmanship 'off on the wrong foot' — Russian mission

UNITED NATIONS, August 1. /TASS/. The US has attempted to impose its own will on the UN Security Council instead of striving for a coordinated position thus starting its chairmanship "off on the wrong foot," Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said.

Commenting on Russia’s refusal to support the working program for August proposed by the US, the diplomat said: "Unfortunately, our American colleagues are beginning their chairmanship off on the wrong foot, if you will, because the chairman’s task is attaining a shared position. He is the first among equals, his goal is not pushing through his position and that of his allies. Maybe, this is normal for the rules-based order but this is not normal for the traditions and practices that we are guided by at the council."

"Everybody was disappointed (by the lack of unity on the working program - TASS). We were also disappointed because we’d never expected that our American colleagues will place their national interests first, and not the interests of the UNSC," Polyansky added.

Member countries of the UN Security Council take turns as the council’s chair for one month. On August 1, the US assumed the responsibilities but failed to have the proposed working program for August approved.