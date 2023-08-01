Russia does not support US chairmanship program at UN in August — Russian mission

UNITED NATIONS, August 1. /TASS/. Russia has not supported the program proposed by the US for the UN Security Council in August, Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky told reporters.

The United States chairs the UN Security Council in August. "Russia did not support the program of the US chairmanship this month," the diplomat said.

On August 1, the US became a chair of the UN Security Council for a month. On the first day of each month, the new chair suggests a working program which should be approved by other members but the program itself is not obligatory and the approval of this document is a formality.

"The absence of a program won’t prevent the Americans from carrying out their functions, it will simply make the process less convenient for them," Polyansky pointed out.