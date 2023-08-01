West’s criticism helps Russia create world’s most transparent electoral system — CEC

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. The West’s constant nagging about Russia’s electoral system has helped it become the most open and transparent in the world, chairperson of the Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) Ella Pamfilova said on Tuesday.

"We must break stereotypes of all kinds made by experts who have been seeking for years to discredit the electoral process in Russia, make us think that everything is perfect in the West while in Russia it is not. But, on the other hand, I am actually thankful to these critics because over time, this endless criticism and pressure has given us the impetus to make our electoral system the most open and transparent in the world," she said.

She recalled that this year marks the 30th anniversary of Russia’s electoral system. "Although, as a matter of fact, and I keep on repeating this, the system is rooted in more than a thousand years of history. Today, we are developing relying on traditions. And the main judge for us is the voter. People’s attitudes to the election results depend on voters’ trust in what we are doing," she stressed.