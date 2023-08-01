Russian assault team destroys two Ukrainian army companies near Krasny Liman — officer

LUGANSK, August 1. /TASS/. A Russian assault team destroyed over two Ukrainian army companies during five-day battles in the Krasny Liman area in the special military operation in Ukraine, assault team commander with the call sign Katun said on Tuesday.

"We stormed the area for five days. Three enemy strongholds were destroyed on that terrain. We used grenade launchers, flamethrowers and a mortar. All this helped us accomplish our combat objective successfully and in a well-coordinated manner. We destroyed up to two and a half enemy companies during five days," the officer said.

The Russian assault team also wiped out several pieces of the enemy armor, he added.

Between the fulfillment of combat objectives, the squad was withdrawn to the rear for a rest and training sessions that last 12 hours a day with a lunch break. Fighters dig out strongholds and practice storming them, the officer said.

"All the instructors here have gone through combat objectives and combat operations. That is, this has nothing to do with theory. Here everything is carried out from the practical standpoint and mistakes of past combat assignments are taken into account. Our task is to preserve personnel so that no one can feel at a loss there [at the frontline] and that is why maximum efforts are taken here to preserve personnel and accomplish a combat objective," assault company commander with the call sign Kasha said.