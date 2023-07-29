Putin announces plans to reopen Russian Embassy in Burkina Faso

ST. PETERSBURG, July 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin expects that the opening of the Russian Embassy in Burkina Faso will help develop cooperation between the two countries.

"We attach great importance to the development of relations with Burkina Faso. In particular, we have decided to reopen the Russian embassy, which was closed back in 1992," the Russian leader said at a meeting with President of Burkina Faso Ibrahim Traore.

"I am sure that the work of the Russian embassy will give an additional impetus to the development of our relations," Putin stressed.

"We know that in your country people treat Russia with sympathy and interest. Dear Mr. President, I saw this and heard it from you in your speech yesterday," the Russian leader told Traore.

The head of the Russian state assured that "Moscow will continue to assist Burkina Faso in training of national personnel in civilian occupations in Russia." According to him, "in the 2023/24 academic year, 10 state scholarships were allocated for Burkina Faso."

"If you are interested in it, we will consider the possibility of increasing this quota," Putin promised.

Speaking at the Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg, the Russian President said that in the near future the work of the Russian embassies in Burkina Faso and Equatorial Guinea would be resumed after a long break.

On July 28, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Special Presidential Representative for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov told TASS that almost everything is ready for the opening of these two diplomatic missions, and there are also plans to open embassies in South Sudan and a consulate general in the city of Benghazi in Libya.