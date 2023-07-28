Russia, African states want reparations for colonialism in Africa — declaration

ST. PETERSBURG, July 28./TASS/. Russia and African nations will seek compensation for African states for the damage caused by colonialism, and the return of the cultural treasures removed by colonizers, says the Declaration of the Second Russia-Africa Summit.

[The Russian Federation and African States have agreed to] "Contribute to completing the decolonization process in Africa and work to ensure compensation for the economic and humanitarian damage inflicted on African States by colonial policies, including the restitution of cultural property displaced in the process of colonial plundering," the document said.

They also intend to "Work together to counter manifestations of neo-colonial policies that aim to undermine the sovereignty of States, deprive them of the freedom to make their own decisions, and plunder their natural resources," the document stressed.