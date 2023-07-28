Putin backs CAR's efforts to beef up defense capabilities

ST. PETERSBURG, July 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has assured that Moscow will support the leadership of the Central African Republic (CAR) in its efforts to strengthen the country's defense capabilities and sovereignty.

"We steadfastly support the efforts of the leadership of the Central African Republic to strengthen sovereignty and defense capacity, in the fight against extremist and terrorist groups," the Russian president said, addressing Faustin-Archange Touadera, President of the Central African Republic.

"We are providing you with practical assistance and intend to continue doing so," Putin pledged.