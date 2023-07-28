Russia-Africa summit participants agree to work on just energy transition — declaration

ST. PETERSBURG, July 28. /TASS/. Participants of the Russia-Africa summit agreed to work on just energy transition, according to the final declaration adopted at the end of the second Russia-Africa summit.

The parties agreed to "Promote balanced distribution of risks and responsibilities between energy producers and consumers to support African developing countries, as well as to facilitate a just energy transition and relevant international cooperation" and also to "develop cooperation in joint projects on environmental protection and sustainable development, including on the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the development of low-emission energy and support for the development of a circular economy."

The declaration also focused on "confirming the willingness to reconcile approaches to energy cooperation issues, with a focus on finding pragmatic, efficient, consensual and sustainable solutions to ensure energy security, access to modern and clean energy sources, eradicate energy poverty and overcome energy shortage."

The second Russia-Africa Summit was held at St. Petersburg's Expoforum on July 27-28, in parallel with economic and humanitarian forums. Similar to the first such summit in 2019, the event is being held under the rubric "For Peace, Security and Development."