Russia-Africa Summit highlights importance of financial system restructuring

ST. PETERSBURG, July 28. /TASS/. Participants in the Russia-Africa summit agree to contribute to restructuring of the global financial architecture, the Second Russia-Africa Summit Declaration reads.

Summit participants agree to "facilitate the restructuring of the global financial architecture to better address the growing developmental needs and reflect the interests and increasing influence of developing countries, as well as to overcome the adverse impact of conditions imposed on them in relation to the full and effective enjoyment of human rights," the document reads.

The summit participants also agree to "call for concrete actions to reform the policies and practices of the Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs) to scale up financing for developing countries to assist them in achieving Sustainable Development Goals."