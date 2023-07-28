Russia, African countries concerned of rising food and fertilizer prices — declaration

ST. PETERSBURG, July 28. /TASS/. The rise in food and fertilizer prices is the matter of concerns for Russia and African nations, the Second Russia-Africa Summit Declaration reads.

The parties expressed "deep concern over the challenges related to global food security, including the rise in food and fertilizer prices, as well as the disruption of international supply chains, which disproportionately impact the African continent," as stated in the Declaration.

Participants in the Russia-Africa Summit also confirmed their willingness to reconcile approaches to energy cooperation issues.