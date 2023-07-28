Russian defense enterprise specialists put trophy Western combat vehicles under microscope

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. Technical specialists from the Kurganmashzavod plant, a member entity of the High Precision Weapons holding company within Russia’s state-run Rostec group, have closely examined six different types of Western combat vehicles captured during the special military operation, the holding company said.

"Specialists from High Precision Weapons have had the opportunity to thoroughly familiarize themselves with Western makes of armored combat vehicles. Specifically, Kurganmashzavod technicians are studying the Western materiel, identifying its strong points and weaknesses. To date, six different types of Western vehicles have been subjected to such examination, including models made in France, Germany and the United States. Although we cannot claim to have any ‘ultra-feel-good’ findings, they definitely will not prove extraneous," the holding company said on its Telegram channel.

It was reported in 2022 that two Caesar self-propelled howitzers supplied by France to Ukraine had been captured by the Russian Armed Forces in good condition and were dispatched to the Uralvagonzavod plant for further study. The plant in turn requested that a word of appreciation be extended to French President Emmanuel Macron for the weaponry, and requested that he "send more," noting that such materiel will not "go to waste."