Cameroon expects Russia’s support in raising financial aid — president

ST. PETERSBURG, July 28. /TASS/. The Republic of Cameroon expects Russia’s support in raising financial aid, including through the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the country’s president Paul Biya said at a plenary meeting of the second Russia-Africa summit.

"The problem of our countries’ development is still relevant, with the current crisis having aggravated the situation even more. As previously, we hope that Russia will support us, in particular, in raising financial resources. We would like a request to the IMF, other financial structures for solving our problems," he said.

Yaounde also seeks to establish cooperation with Moscow in the area of combating terrorism, the republic’s president added. He also expressed hope that Russia will support Africa in its intention to be represented on international platforms.

