Putin wants to keep relations between Russia, CAR at current level

ST. PETERSBURG, July 28. /TASS/. The level of Russia’s relations and cooperation with the Central African Republic (CAR) will be preserved, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday, July 28, 2023.

"First, I would like to say that, naturally, it (the level of cooperation - TASS) will be preserved in all the most critical areas of our cooperation. There is no doubt about this. But, of course, we must do more. We have a lot of opportunities," he said at a plenary session of the second Russia-Africa forum.

According to the Russian leader, Russia and the Central African Republic will continue efforts to strengthen their cooperation and relations.

The second Russia-Africa summit is running at the Expoforum convention center in St. Petersburg on July 27-28. Concurrently, the summit’s economic and humanitarian forum has been organized. Similar to the first Russia-Africa summit held in 2019, the current event is being held under the motto: "For Peace, Security and Development."

The event has been organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is the information partner of the summit and the forum and the event’s photo hosting agency, as well as playing host to the second Russia-Africa media forum.