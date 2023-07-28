Neocolonialism reigns supreme in West's rules-based order — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, July 28. /TASS/. The West's desire to impose its rules-based order on the rest of the world is indicative of neocolonialism, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a plenary session of the second Russia-Africa Summit.

"Although the colonial system has become a thing of the past in recent decades, there is now a neocolonial system. It has been created and we can see this hegemony in the finance, technology and food sectors <...>. When we are told that we ‘need to live by the rules’ - written by God knows whom - it indicates an attempt to preserve the system of neocolonialism," Putin stressed.

He added that he fully shared the position of African representatives who called for changing "the rules" that have developed over the past decades. The Russian president also noted that friendly countries needed to create "mutually beneficial tools for cooperation."

