Egypt ready to foster strategic cooperation with Russia, says president el-Sisi

ST. PETERSBURG, July 28. /TASS/. Egypt is ready to further contribute to strengthening its strategic partnership with Russia, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi said at a plenary meeting of the second Russia-Africa Summit on Friday.

"I want to take this opportunity to give my assurances that Egypt is ready to continue contributing to enhancing and deepening our strategic partnership based on the principles that we have been coordinating," he said.

The Egyptian leader highlighted the importance of documents to be signed at the summit. "Naturally, the directions of economic cooperation and the attention that we have been paying to industrialization, the development of agriculture and infrastructure - all these matter in light of our cooperation and interaction with Russia, taking into account the historical ties between our peoples," he emphasized.

In addition, el-Sisi said, Cairo is ready to boost communication and relations between Egyptian and Russian companies and organizations.

