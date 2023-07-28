African leaders made no further proposals for Ukrainian settlement — Kremlin

ST. PETERSBURG, July 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and African leaders are set to continue talks on the Ukrainian settlement on Friday, but the delegations didn’t bring any new proposals, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"The dialogue that was planned in St. Petersburg will continue today. We agreed then, and the president promised that he would definitely continue the dialogue. Africans will continue to ask questions on the Ukrainian issue, and the president will be ready to give exhaustive answers," Peskov told reporters.

He answered "no" when asked if African delegations had brought any new proposals for the settlement.