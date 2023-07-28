Russian forces keep control of Vremevka area, says regional governor

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. Russian forces keep control of the Vremevka direction but the situation remains tense, acting Zaporozhye Region Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said on Friday.

"The situation remains tense and our units are in control of the Vremevka direction. The enemy is suffering heavy losses but is attempting to hold ground in the northwestern part of the village of Staromayorskoye," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

The village of Staromayorskoye is located at the Vremevka bulge. According to the Russian Defense Ministry’s data, the village was placed under the Russian troop control in the spring of 2022. Before battles erupted, the village was home to about 1,000 people. The tensest battles near Staromayorskoye have been raging over the past several weeks.