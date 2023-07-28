Russia to allocate $90 mln for lowering African countries' debt burden — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, July 28. /TASS/. Russia will allocate more than $90 mln for lowering the debt burden of African countries, with their indebtedness written off by Moscow totaling $23 bln, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a plenary session of the Russia-Africa summit.

"Russia also participates in efforts on easing the debt burden of African countries. The indebtedness written off by Russia has reached $23 bln by now. According to the latest requests of African countries, we will allocate another $90 mln for those purposes, their development," he said.

On Thursday, Putin stressed Russia’s optimism about future relations with African countries because they rest on strong bonds of friendship and mutual assistance.

The second Russia-Africa summit is taking place at St. Petersburg’s Expoforum convention center on July 27-28. An economic and humanitarian forum is running in parallel to the event. Like the previous summit, this one is held under the motto ‘For Peace, Security, and Development’. The Roscongress Foundation is the summit’s organizer while TASS is its photo hosting agency and media partner. TASS is also holding the second Russia-Africa Media Forum.