Russia, Zimbabwe sign agreement to maintain international information security

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. Russia and Zimbabwe have signed an agreement during the Russia-Africa summit to cooperate in maintaining international information security, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The document lays a solid legal foundation for practical cooperation between the competent authorities, including on countering threats in the information space and responding to computer incidents," the ministry said. "It stipulates new opportunities to increase the potential in the field of using information and communication technologies, first of all, training of specialists. It reflects the two countries' shared approaches to the formation of a fair system of international information security."

The ministry said "the agreement is a vivid and convincing example of the fruitfulness of the consistent efforts of Russia and Zimbabwe to strengthen national and international information security on a mutually beneficial and equal basis."

The document was signed by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Zimbabwe's Information and Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Minister Jenfan Muswere.

The second Russia-Africa summit is taking place at St. Petersburg's Expoforum convention center from July 27-28. An economic and humanitarian forum is running in parallel to the event. Like the previous summit, the upcoming one will be held under the motto For Peace, Security and Development.