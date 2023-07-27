Putin submits agreement on supplying CSTO forces to State Duma for ratification

MOSCOW, July 27. /Russian President Vladimir Putin has submitted to the State Duma for ratification an agreement on joint logistical and medical support for the collective forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, according to the State Duma’s database.

According to the memo to the bill, the agreement is aimed at improving the legal regulation of issues related to the organization and implementation of logistical and medical support for CSTO troops "when they jointly carry out tasks to ensure collective security, as well as during joint operational and combat training activities."

The agreement was signed in Dushanbe on September 16, 2021.