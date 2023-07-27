Russia optimistic about future relations with African countries — Putin

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. Russia is optimistic about future relations with African countries because they rest on strong bonds of friendship and mutual assistance, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a reception in honor of the participants of the Russia-Africa summit.

"We look to the future with optimism, as Russian-African relations rest on strong bonds of friendship and mutual assistance, the positive experience of joint efforts and a truly rich and eventful history," he said.

According to Putin, the impressive roster of participants that convened in St. Petersburg is a telling testimony of the mutual desire of Russia and the countries of the African continent "to expand and deepen mutually beneficial ties and communication."

"This is also a real confirmation of our shared intentions to take relations between Russia and African countries to the next, even more advanced, level in politics, security, economic and social areas," the president said. "And we are confident that the St. Petersburg summit will fully contribute to the achievement of this main goal."

The second Russia-Africa summit is taking place at St. Petersburg's Expoforum convention center from July 27-28. An economic and humanitarian forum is running in parallel to the event. Like the previous summit, the upcoming one will be held under the motto For Peace, Security and Development.