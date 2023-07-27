Russia supports African Union's efforts towards peace, stability — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, July 27. /TASS/. Russia supports the multifaceted activities of the African Union aimed at ensuring peace and stability, ranking the organization among its main partners, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with the heads of regional organizations in Africa.

"Among regional organizations, the African Union is Russia's main partner," the president said. "We support the multifaceted activities of this agency to ensure peace and stability, expand political and economic integration," Putin added.

The Russian president said that an extensive Russian-African Union action plan lasting through 2026 will be approved on Thursday. "This comprehensive document is being adopted in furtherance of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Russian Federation and the African Union on Basic Principles of Relations and Cooperation," he explained.

The Russian leader also noted that "the creation of a new permanent mechanism for consultations on such key issues as combating terrorism and extremism, ensuring the food supply, information and environmental security" could be a good addition to the toolkit of cooperation between Russia and the African Union.

Putin also drew attention to Russia’s active involvement in regional integration projects being implemented in Eurasia. "Perhaps the key one is the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU - TASS)," he specified.

In this regard, the Russian leader noted the importance of discussing the prospects of cooperation between the EAEU and African integration agencies. "First of all, with the African Union, within the framework of which similar processes are developing and an African continental free trade zone has been created," Putin emphasized.