Russia-Iraq intergovernmental body to meet in November 2023, Russian Energy Ministry says

ST. PETERSBURG, July 27. /TASS/. The next meeting of the Russia-Iraq intergovernmental commission is tentatively scheduled for this November in Baghdad, Russian Deputy Energy Minister Sergey Mochalnikov told reporters on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa Summit.

"A meeting of the intergovernmental commission is planned for 2023. Provisionally, [it will take place] in November in Baghdad," the senior official said.

