Moscow ready to expand chain of Russian trade missions in Africa — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, July 27. /TASS/. Russia is ready to expand the chain of its trade missions in African countries, President Vladimir Putin said at a plenary session of the Russia-Africa economic and humanitarian forum.

"We are ready to expand the chain of Russian trade missions in Africa, increase personnel of economic allies, as well as on issues of agriculture, education, science, information and communication technologies," he said.

Putin also suggested that the number of Russian attaches and specialists in Africa, as well as intergovernmental commissions, be increased. "Russia has them (intergovernmental commissions - TASS) with every third country of the continent. There are totally 18 of them for 54 countries. In this respect we suggest that African countries that are interested, but have not been covered yet, think about jointly forming such commissions," he said.

"We are surely ready for this. We believe that it would be useful," Putin added.