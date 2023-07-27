Putin advocates for opening Russian language schools in Africa

ST. PETERSBURG, July 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has suggested considering the possibility of opening Russian language schools in African countries.

"We suggest exploring the possibility of creating schools teaching in Russian in African countries. I am confident that the implementation of such Russian language projects and the introduction of our country’s high educational standards will be the best foundation for further mutually beneficial and equal cooperation," the Russian president said, addressing a plenary session of the Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum.

The second Russia-Africa Summit, along with an economic and humanitarian forum, is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg on July 27-28. Similar to the first such event, the summit is being held under the rubric "For Peace, Security and Development." The event is being organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS, which is the information partner and photo hosting agency of the summit and forum, is also hosting the second Russia-Africa media forum.